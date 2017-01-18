Jan 18 Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 173.1 million yuan to 199.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 133.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 224.0 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that market development and restructuring of acquired units are the main reasons for the forecast

