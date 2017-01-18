Jan 18 Edan Instruments, Inc. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 55 percent to 85 percent, or to be 15.5 million yuan to 46.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 103.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 33.8 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that market development, good performance in new products and compensation from lawsuits regarding patent dispute are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hxIFwu

