BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 18 Dasan Networks Inc :
* Says it received patent on Jan. 18, for wireless ad-hoc network system able to transmit power
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ltw1kZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)