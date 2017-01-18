Jan 18 G Three Holdings CORP :

* Says it signs contract on acquisition of solar power station located in Shizuoka prefecture, which has yet to begin, from Prospect Co Ltd, at an undisclosed price

* Says the final settlement date is Feb. 28

* the actual sale of electricity is scheduled to commence on March 1

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bpjc3

