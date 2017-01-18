BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 18 G Three Holdings CORP :
* Says it signs contract on acquisition of solar power station located in Shizuoka prefecture, which has yet to begin, from Prospect Co Ltd, at an undisclosed price
* Says the final settlement date is Feb. 28
* the actual sale of electricity is scheduled to commence on March 1
