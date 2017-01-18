BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 18 Venustech Group Inc. :
* Says the co raised 169.7 million yuan via private placement to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/n9xDLv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)