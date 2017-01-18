Jan 18 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 78.23 percent, or to be 45.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (208.4 million yuan)

* Says lower equity investment revenue and increased R&D cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpjjJ

