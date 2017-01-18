BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 78.23 percent, or to be 45.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (208.4 million yuan)
* Says lower equity investment revenue and increased R&D cost as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpjjJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.