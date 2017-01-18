BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co set up import and export unit in Chengdu
* Says the new unit is capitalized at 100 million yuan and wholly owned by the co
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/AUFSSa
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.