BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it to invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned import and export trading unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K036Vs
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.