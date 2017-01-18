BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** State-owned miner Hindustan Zinc's shares rise as much as 4 pct to a record high of 296.40 rupees
** India seeks dividend of up to $2.2 bln from co, three people with knowledge of the matter said, as New Delhi targets a boom in the base metal to help shore up crumbling public finances.
** About 1.6 million shares change hands within an hour of trading; 30-day average volume is 1.59 mln shares
** As of Tuesday's close, stock had risen about 11.5 pct so far this year
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share