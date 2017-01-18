BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :
* Says it to buy property that located in Japan at price of 15.15 billion yen on Jan. 20
* Says it to take out loan of totally 5.5 billion yen on Jan. 20 for the property acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vl5P37; goo.gl/ZmH1gH
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vl5P37; goo.gl/ZmH1gH
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.