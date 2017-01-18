Jan 18 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :

* Says it to buy property that located in Japan at price of 15.15 billion yen on Jan. 20

* Says it to take out loan of totally 5.5 billion yen on Jan. 20 for the property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vl5P37; goo.gl/ZmH1gH

