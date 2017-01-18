BRIEF-Aspermont says Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against co
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
Jan 18 NEC Corp :
* Says 34.1 million shares in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry were offered in takeover bid from Nov. 29, 2016 to Jan. 17, 2017, and co will buy 10 million shares proportionally as planed
* Acquisition price at 1,920 yen per share
* Settlement date starts from Jan. 23
* Co will own 50.77 percent stake in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, up from 39.80 percent previously
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders