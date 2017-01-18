Jan 18 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 36.5 percent to 61.5 percent, or to be 186 million yuan to 220 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 136.3 million yuan

* Comments the increased sales and including into consolidated statements are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PYV4Tc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)