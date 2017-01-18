BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Jan 18 Aisino :
* Says it will buy 175.8 million private placement shares of Jinan Diesel Engine at 1.9 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UtLL52
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One recent holiday, a carload of Jamaicans went in search of a beach to have a picnic. On an island with nearly 800 km (500 miles) of coastline, they did not think it would be hard.