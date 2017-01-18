Jan 18 Korea Green Paper MFG Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 909,090 shares of IM Tech Co., Ltd, which is engaged in manufacturing business of antenna for mobile phone, for 5.0 billion won

* Says it will hold 5.4 percent stake(909,090 shares) in IM Tech Co., Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PPTF74

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)