Jan 18 Guangxi Liuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent to 55 percent, or to be 312.6 million yuan to 323 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (208.4 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 304.70 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says steady growth in core businesses and lower financial costs as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bppfK

