BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 Guangxi Liuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent to 55 percent, or to be 312.6 million yuan to 323 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (208.4 million yuan)
* 2016 reported net profit of 304.70 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says steady growth in core businesses and lower financial costs as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bppfK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.