BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 18 Dalian Zeus Entertainment :
* Says it will issue up to 1 billion yuan worth of unsecured corporate bonds for 2017, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says the bonds will be with a term of five years and the interest will be paid on each Jan. 19 from 2018 to 2022
* The company did not decided the interest rate of the bonds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/byCya0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)