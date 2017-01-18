Jan 18 OncoTherapy Science Inc :

* Says Phase 1 trial of OCV-C02, a peptide vaccine for metastatic colorectal cancer patients refractory to all standard chemotherapies

* Says OCV-C02 at 0.3 to 6 mg/body exhibited a safe and well tolerated profile, and showed immunological responses in mCRC pts refractory to all standard chemotherapies

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/A9hc83

