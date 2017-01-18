BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 OncoTherapy Science Inc :
* Says Phase 1 trial of OCV-C02, a peptide vaccine for metastatic colorectal cancer patients refractory to all standard chemotherapies
* Says OCV-C02 at 0.3 to 6 mg/body exhibited a safe and well tolerated profile, and showed immunological responses in mCRC pts refractory to all standard chemotherapies
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/A9hc83
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.