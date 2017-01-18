BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 40 million to 50 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was a loss of 159.1 million yuan (before reorganization), or a loss of 113.3 million yuan (after reorganization)
* Says are the main reasons for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.