Jan 18 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 40 million to 50 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was a loss of 159.1 million yuan (before reorganization), or a loss of 113.3 million yuan (after reorganization)

* Says are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JB9c8u

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)