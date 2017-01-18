Jan 18 Soribada Inc :

* Says its unit Will Investment Inc will buy 200,000 shares of German Automobile GMBH Co.,Ltd, to expand new business

* Says its unit Will Investment Inc will hold 80 percent stake(200,000 shares) in German Automobile GMBH Co.,Ltd after the transaction

* Transaction amount is 6.0 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SVucK2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)