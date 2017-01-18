Jan 18 Angel Yeast Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 80-100 percent y/y to 504.2-560.2 million yuan ($73.78-81.97 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iA7Imt

($1 = 6.8340 Chinese yuan renminbi)