Jan 18 Shenzhen SDG Information Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 183.9 million to 211.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 91.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zpSO7n

