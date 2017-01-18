Jan 18 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd
:
* Says co signs cooperation framework agreement with a
Zhujiang-based media firm, to cooperate on theater M&A projects
* Says co signs strategic cooperation agreement with a
Beijing-based tech firm, on content marketing big data service
* Co signs strategic cooperation agreement with
Guizhou-based e-commerce platform firm, on mutual-promoting of
products
* Co's cultural and media firm signs strategic cooperation
agreements with Business Horizon International Group Ltd, a
Beijing-based tech firm and a Beijing-based studio entertainment
firm respectively
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpsBW ;
rrd.me/bpsCQ ; rrd.me/bpsEw ; rrd.me/bpsFb
; rrd.me/bpsFe ; rrd.me/bpsFm
