BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 18 WiseChip Semiconductor :
* Says it will issue the 3 million new shares at T$102 per share
* Says the plan was disclosed on Nov. 11, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bbfLsw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)