BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Jan 18 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreements to invest $44 million in CITIC Capital London Mayfair Property Fund for property project in London
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees