BRIEF-Aurora Spine quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to C$1.526 mln
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Dezhan Health :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 10,458 percent to 11,183 percent, or to be 650.3 million yuan to 695 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 6.2 million yuan
* Comments the assets reorganization is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R5UHGF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: