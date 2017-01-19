BRIEF-India's Rajvir Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology and Development :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 356.1 million yuan
* Comments the government subsidy of 50 million yuan is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sgJcuQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Lahoti Overseas Ltd: * Recommended dividend at 20 percent on equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: