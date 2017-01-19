Jan 19 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology and Development :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 356.1 million yuan

* Comments the government subsidy of 50 million yuan is the main reason for the forecast

