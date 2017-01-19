BRIEF-Aurora Spine quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to C$1.526 mln
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Apeloa Pharmaceutical :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 24.9 percent to 34.5 percent, or to be 260 million yuan to 280 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 208.2 million yuan
* Comments the increased operation income and investment profit are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nN69I5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: