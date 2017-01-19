Jan 19 Apeloa Pharmaceutical :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 24.9 percent to 34.5 percent, or to be 260 million yuan to 280 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 208.2 million yuan

* Comments the increased operation income and investment profit are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nN69I5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)