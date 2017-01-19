Jan 19 ** Shares of consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever rise as much as 1.16 pct to 875 rupees, their highest since Oct. 10

** Stock's 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) crosses above its 50-day EMA, seen bullish for the stock (reut.rs/2jqbrAw)

** Stock crosses resistance at 868 rupees, the 50 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the downtrend from the Sept. 9 high of 954 rupees to the Dec. 23 low of 781.95 rupees

** Chart also shows formation of a double-bottom reversal pattern after finding support around 780 levels twice over the past three months and a breakout above the previous high of 855 rupees this week

** Breakout accompanied by surge in volume; 5-day avg volume 32 pct higher than 30-day avg volume

** Stock up 4.7 pct this year as of Wednesday's close compared with a 2.8 pct gain in the NSE index

(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)