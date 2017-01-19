BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Sotetsu Holdings Inc :
* Says the co plans to issue 36th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen through public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.7 percent
* Says maturity on Jan. 30, 2032
* Says subscription date on Jan. 19 and payment date on Jan. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KcNPwy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)