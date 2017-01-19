Jan 19 Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 288.7 million yuan to 338.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 251.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment in R& D and production is the main reason for the forecast

