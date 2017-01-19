BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 288.7 million yuan to 338.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 251.0 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment in R& D and production is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iJ1YWT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: