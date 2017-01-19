BRIEF-Marfin Investment Q1 2017 EBITDA down at 13.1 million euros
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 19 Yitoa Intelligent Control Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 429.0 percent to 458.3 percent, or to be 199 million yuan to 210 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 37.6 million yuan
* Comments that benefits from strategy adjustment, income from stock selling and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PCkNmx
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE