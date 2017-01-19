Jan 19 Yitoa Intelligent Control Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 429.0 percent to 458.3 percent, or to be 199 million yuan to 210 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 37.6 million yuan

* Comments that benefits from strategy adjustment, income from stock selling and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PCkNmx

