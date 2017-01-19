BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Health Ever Bio-Tech :
* Says it got patent for Pharmaceutical Compositions of Carotenoid in U.S
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share