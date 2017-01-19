BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Jiuzhitang Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 32.7-41.2 percent y/y to 625-665 million yuan ($91.01-$96.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iUGrtK
($1 = 6.8672 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: