BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 of its 1st series warrants were exercised into 100,000 shares, during the period from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share