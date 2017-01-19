BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy facilities for LAPSCOVERY based new biopharmaceutics clinic, permission and commercialization
* Transaction amount is 113.3 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pWiyu9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: