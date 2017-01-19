Jan 19 Jiangsu Huaxicun :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 587.6 percent to 616.8 percent, or to be 590 million yuan to 615 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 540.6 million yuan to 583.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 85.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income, higher-than-expected gain on chemical fiber products and exchange are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AXZ0XU

