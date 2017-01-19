BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 180 percent to 209.98 percent, or to be 66.97 million to 74.14 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 23.91 million yuan
* Says that increased main business income and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share