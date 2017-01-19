Jan 19 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 180 percent to 209.98 percent, or to be 66.97 million to 74.14 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 23.91 million yuan

* Says that increased main business income and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

