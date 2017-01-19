BRIEF-Peptonic Medical announces additional results of completed phase 2b study
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE
Jan 19 Chia Her Industrial :
* Says it will issue 2016 1st series private domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of T$100 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period from March 1, 2017 to March 1, 2020
* Coupon rate is 3 percent
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and operating funds enrichment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kak1ey
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE
* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING REJECTED PROPOSAL TO PROCEED WITH FILING OF A LAWSUIT AGAINST SOME OF DIRECTORS IN OFFICE DURING PERIOD OF THE CASH POOLING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)