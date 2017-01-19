BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Jan 19 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says President Wu Yifang has bought 16,000 H-share in the company on Jan 19 at average price of about HK$24.92 per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iVDmd1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.