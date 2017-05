Jan 19 Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says it has completed negotiation with counterparties to resolve forged bond dispute, signed agreements with 24 counterparties

* Says the incident reduces company's revenue by about 56 million yuan ($8.16 million) in 2016

* Says it is still assisting police in the investigation

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 20

