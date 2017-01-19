MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
Jan 19 SGSG Science&Technology Co Ltd Zhuhai :
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 3.6 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BHUarx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share