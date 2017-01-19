MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
Jan 19 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement on landscape projects with transactions worth up to 1.6 billion yuan ($233.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jbVWvb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share