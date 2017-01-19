Jan 19 SGSG Science&Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of H1 of FY2017 expected to fluctuate by - 17.68 percent to 7.37 percent, or to be 23 million to 30 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of FY2016 was 27.9 million yuan

* Says that stable operation management and non-recurring profit and loss are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XDwWN5

