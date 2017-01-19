MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
Jan 19 SGSG Science&Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of H1 of FY2017 expected to fluctuate by - 17.68 percent to 7.37 percent, or to be 23 million to 30 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 of FY2016 was 27.9 million yuan
* Says that stable operation management and non-recurring profit and loss are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XDwWN5
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
