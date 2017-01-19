Jan 19 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 139.7 million to 167.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 64.5 million yuan (before adjustment) or 55.9 million yuan (after adjustment)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hkmD3x

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)