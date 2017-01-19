BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 60 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 295.1 million yuan
* Says that operating of tourism units and increased subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OwD3WK
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago