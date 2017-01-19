BRIEF-3TL Technologies says Q1 revenue increased by 36 pct to $202,737
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 55.13 percent stake in technology firm for 259.1 million yuan ($37.76 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jc7E8M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
