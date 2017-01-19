BRIEF-BDH Industries recommends dividend of 2 rupees per equity share
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 232 million to 270.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 386.7 million yuan
* Says are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Gfw0rW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016