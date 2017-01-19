Jan 19 Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 232 million to 270.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 386.7 million yuan

* Says are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Gfw0rW

