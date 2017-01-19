Jan 19 AVIT Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 75 percent to 104.97 percent, or to be 12.54 million to 14.69 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 7.16 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tXf5za

