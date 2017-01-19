BRIEF-3TL Technologies says Q1 revenue increased by 36 pct to $202,737
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 AVIT Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 75 percent to 104.97 percent, or to be 12.54 million to 14.69 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 7.16 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tXf5za
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees