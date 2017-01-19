BRIEF-Grindeks Q1 2017 net profit increases to EUR 4.51 million
* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016
Jan 20 Zhejiang Xinguang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 5 percent, or to be 118.8 million yuan to 124.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 118.8 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 130 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7rQ3qX
* March quarter net loss 8.8 million rupees versus profit 46.2 million rupees year ago