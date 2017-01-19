Jan 20 Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 60.6 percent to 89.9 percent, or to be 3.2 million yuan to 12.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 32.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from sales and decreased income from subsidies are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Im83dB

